NOC: Eni, BP and Sonatrach lift force majeure and resume exploration in Libya oilfields

Three of the biggest foreign energy companies operating in Libya have lifted force majeure and resumed exploration in the country's oilfields, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced today, local Libyan news outlet reports.

According to the report, NOC said it received "official notifications from the Italian company, Eni, and the British company, British Petroleum, regarding the lifting of force majeure and the resumption of exploration and contractual obligations in the blocks awarded to them in the Ghadames Basin (A-B) and offshore Block C."

"The NOC also confirmed receiving an official notification from the Algerian company, Sonatrach, regarding the lifting of force majeure and the resumption of exploration and fulfilment of contractual obligations in blocks 065 and 96/95 in the Ghadames Basin."

The Libyan state-owned oil company explained that these recent moves by the three energy companies come "in response to the NOC's invitation" to" lift their declared force majeure."

