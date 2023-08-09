Erdogan meets with delegation of Muslim scholars

August 9, 2023 at 2:20 pm
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with a delegation from the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Anadolu Agency reported.
The delegation included the secretary-general of the Dublin-based organisation, Sheikh Ali Mohieddin Qaradaghi.
The meeting's attendees on the Turkish side comprised Ali Erbas, the president of the state-run Directorate of Religious Affairs, and Dr Mohammed Gormaz, the president of the Ankara-based Institute of Islamic Thought (IDE).
The IUMS is a non-governmental organisation established in 2004 with the objective of promoting Muslim unity and advancing Islamic knowledge.
