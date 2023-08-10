Russia embassy in Cyprus extends Consular services to Turkiye north

Russia's embassy in Cyprus is extending its Consulate to the Turkish-controlled north of the island in an effort to serve Russian citizens in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

According to the Russian news agency, TASS, an anonymous source from the Russian diplomatic mission in Cyprus stated that "We will begin providing Consular services in the northern part of the city of Nicosia in the near future. We will be working on a regular basis."

The move reportedly aims to meet the needs of Russian citizens living in the TRNC, who number around 50,000, with other countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France already having provided Consulate services in the north of Cyprus for years.

The Russian diplomatic mission's extension of its services to the north of the island, however, does not signify any move to recognise the TRNC, which continues to be boycotted and unrecognised by the international community, aside from Turkiye.

The Russian Ambassador on the island also denied that it is a step toward recognition, reported stating that "the decision to provide Consular services has no political overtones and is dictated by concern for compatriots there."

