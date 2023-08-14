Israel's PM cancels holiday, summons chief of staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled his vacation in the Golan Heights yesterday and met with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu summoned Halevi to the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv for issues described as urgent, and postponed his vacation until today. They discussed the army’s readiness for any emergency and how it was affected by the wave of discontent over the judicial overhaul.

According to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Netanyahu’s cancellation of his vacation comes against the backdrop of the protests that were organised by the opponents in the Ramot kibbutz in the occupied Golan, where Netanyahu was going to spend his vacation. Residents of the kibbutz announced that Netanyahu was not welcome in the area.

