Hamas slams PA for detention of freed prisoners

Hamas yesterday slammed the Palestinian Authority (PA) for its detention of prisoners freed from Israeli jails, a statement said.

Hamas said “this is a rejected crime,” stressing that “the Palestinian people will not accept the continuation of this crime,” pointing out that “sacrifices of every Palestinian must be appreciated, respected and protected by all Palestinian factions and institutions.”

The Palestinian resistance movement reiterated that “this political crime must stop immediately to preserve civil security and unity of the Palestinians.”

It also called for the Palestinian factions, NGOs and rights groups to put pressure on the PA’s leadership to stop “the violations by the security services against the freed prisoners.”

OPINION: How the Palestinian Authority became a sub-contractor for Israeli security