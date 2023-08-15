Libya: Studies suspended at Tripoli university after armed clashes

The University of Tripoli yesterday announced the suspension of studies, exams and administrative work starting today following the outbreak of armed confrontations in the Libyan capital between security forces affiliated with the Government of National Unity (GNU) and the Presidential Council.

The university said in a brief statement posted on Facebook: “The University of Tripoli presidency is notifying the public of the suspension of studies, exams and administrative work for tomorrow, Tuesday.”

In the same context, the spokesman for Misrata International Airport, Suleiman Al-Juhaimi, said: “A number of airlines have diverted their planes from Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli to Misrata Airport as a precautionary measure due to security tensions in the capital, Tripoli.”

A source in the GNU Ministry of Interior, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu yesterday that “armed confrontations broke out in Tripoli neighbourhoods between the Deterrence Apparatus for Combating Organised Crime and Terrorism affiliated with the Presidential Council, and Brigade 444 affiliated with the GNU.”

Neither the GNU nor the Presidential Council have issued any statement regarding the armed confrontations.

