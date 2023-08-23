Israel DM is considering an attack on Hamas, reports claim

An Israeli Channel said that the Israeli Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallant, is seeking to make Hamas pay the price, also touching on the response of the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Channel 13 said, “Gallant is seeking to make Hamas pay the price, as it is flooding the West Bank with weapons, specifically the Hamas headquarters located in Lebanon that directs the cells in the West Bank.”

The Israeli Channel added, “In Israel, they are looking for a way for them to pay them the price for this and, if this happens, there is fear of a reaction from the Gaza Strip or even from Lebanon.”

Channel 13 noted that the leaders of the Israeli security system explained to the ministers in the cabinet meeting the importance of the assassination policy. Israel’s Resht Kan channel confirmed that the Israeli cabinet warned against strengthening Hamas and granting it more capabilities.

Israel’s Channel 12 confirmed that the cabinet for political and security affairs authorised Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Minister of Security, Yoav Gallant, to target Palestinian Resistance fighters and those directing them, according to a statement issued by Netanyahu’s office, after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The session lasted about three hours.

“The political and security cabinet took a series of decisions aimed at targeting terrorists and their messengers, and Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, to act in this regard,” the statement said.

The statement stressed the Cabinet’s support for “IDF commanders and soldiers and members of the security forces in their activities against terrorists for the safety of Israeli citizens.”

