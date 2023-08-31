Syria: journalist apologises for incitement against Qatar

The former director of Syria’s Grand Mufti’s office has apologised to Qatar for incitement against the Gulf state during the blockade imposed by its neighbours between 2017 and 2021, Arabi21 reported on Wednesday.

Journalist Abdul Jalil Al-Said made his apology in a video posted on social media. He said that he was asked by certain countries to incite people against Qatar and attack it. He was given air time on TV Saudi 24 to present his analysis and abusive comments about Qatar during the blockade.

He said that the countries which asked him to incite people against Qatar stopped paying for it, telling him that the siege had ended.

“However,” he said, “Qatar is still respecting those who work with it and did not abandon them like what happened with me. Qatar has a strong lobby in many places, including Europe. I apologise to it. I am under threat of losing my job. I am exhausted because of the defamation of my reputation.”

The Syrian journalist has been involved in several media events that included Israeli journalists and he once attended a media event for Israeli occupation army spokesman Avichay Adraee.