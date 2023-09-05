Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

EU Commissioner to sign $840m support for refugees in Turkiye

September 5, 2023 at 3:13 pm

European Union (EU) Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi speaks during a high-level panel discussion organized by the Permanent Representation of Turkiye to the EU at the TOBB office in Brussels, Belgium on July 04, 2023. [Dursun Aydemir – Anadolu Agency]

The EU Commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement will sign a €781 million ($840 million) support package for refugees in Turkiye during his visit to the Turkish capital, the EU executive body said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The European Commission announced in a statement that Oliver Varhelyi will travel to Ankara on Wednesday and Thursday.

Varhelyi will “discuss bilateral relations and cooperation with Turkiye,” the statement said.

According to the EU, Varhelyi will hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir.

He will also sign “a €781 million contract providing EU funds for a social safety net for the most vulnerable refugees,” the commission added.

The EU executive body announced last week that Turkiye will join the European Union’s Digital Europe Program to support the digitalisation of public organisations and businesses with a total budget of €7.5 billion ($8.1 billion).

READ: Turkiye will not accept repatriation of migrants in new deal with UK, sources clarify

 

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

The wrong kind of Israeli: Avi Shlaim on life as an Iraqi Jew

More in EUEurope & RussiaInternational OrganisationsNewsTurkeyUK

Trending