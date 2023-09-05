EU Commissioner to sign $840m support for refugees in Turkiye

The EU Commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement will sign a €781 million ($840 million) support package for refugees in Turkiye during his visit to the Turkish capital, the EU executive body said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The European Commission announced in a statement that Oliver Varhelyi will travel to Ankara on Wednesday and Thursday.

Varhelyi will “discuss bilateral relations and cooperation with Turkiye,” the statement said.

According to the EU, Varhelyi will hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir.

He will also sign “a €781 million contract providing EU funds for a social safety net for the most vulnerable refugees,” the commission added.

The EU executive body announced last week that Turkiye will join the European Union’s Digital Europe Program to support the digitalisation of public organisations and businesses with a total budget of €7.5 billion ($8.1 billion).

