Hamas: the occupation’s fight against their curriculum will not beat Palestinians

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said on Wednesday that Israel’s fight against the Palestinian curriculum will not beat the people of occupied Palestine. The Hamas spokesman for Jerusalem made his comments after a video was circulated online showing occupation forces taking Palestinian textbooks from schoolboys.

“The Israeli occupation’s relentless attempt to Judaise occupied Jerusalem and alter its Arab identity is doomed to fail,” added Mohammad Hamada.

He said that the Israeli occupation government continues its attempts to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque spatially and temporally, expand colonial settlements, demolish Palestinian citizens’ homes and seize their property. “Moreover, it also enforces the Israeli curriculum in Palestinian-run schools in our holy city of Jerusalem.”

The Hamas spokesman reiterated that such actions represent “a grave violation of the occupied Palestinian people’s rights by the settler-colonial occupation. These discriminatory measures will not erode the occupied Palestinian capital’s identity, nor will they disconnect Jerusalemites from their deep-rooted history.”

