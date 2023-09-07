Middle East Monitor
Turkiye rescues 30 migrants after Greece forces their boat back

September 7, 2023 at 8:29 am

Turkish coast guards rescue irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into Turkiye territorial waters by Greek forces off the coast of Mugla, Turkiye on September 03, 2022 [Turkish Coast Guard Command/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 30 irregular migrants off the coast of the Mugla province, in the west of the country.

The Coast Guard Command said in a statement yesterday that it had received a report that there were irregular migrants off the coast of the Datca region of the Mugla Province.

The Coast Guard added that it sent a team to the site to rescue the 30 irregular migrants, who were on a rubber dinghy, after Greek forces forced them to return to Turkish territorial waters.

No details were given as to the nationalities of the migrants, but authorities said that they were transferred to the Immigration Department in Mugla for legal measures to be taken.

