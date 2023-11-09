Actress Cate Blanchett calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett yesterday called for a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu reported.

“I am not Syrian. I am not Ukrainian. I’m not Yemeni. I’m not Afghani. I’m not from South Sudan. I’m not from Israel or Palestine. I’m not a politician. I’m not even a pundit. But I am a witness,” the goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency UNHCR said in an address to the European Parliament.

She deplored the human cost of war, violence and persecution across the globe, particularly in Israel and Gaza over the past few weeks.

“Earlier this week, UNHCR’s high commissioner called together with several other humanitarian organisations for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza, she said, to the applause of the assembled MEPs.

“The conflict has cost and continues to cost the lives of thousands of innocent people,” the Australian actress said.

