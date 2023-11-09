Egypt rejected US offer to supervise Gaza post-war security

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Egypt rejected an American offer to take over security management in the Gaza Strip temporarily, as part of the arrangements that Washington and Tel Aviv are making for the post-war Gaza Strip. The assumption is that Hamas will no longer be a player in the political arena.

The US proposal was presented during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, and the head of Egyptian Intelligence, Abbas Kamel, in Cairo a few days ago.

According to the Journal, the US proposal stipulated temporary supervision by Egypt of the security situation in the Gaza Strip until the Palestinian Authority can take it over after the expected defeat of Hamas. Al-Sisi apparently rejected the proposal, and said that Egypt would not play a role in eliminating Hamas, “Because it needs the armed group to help maintain security on the border.”

The Egyptian president also rejected Israel’s presence in the Gaza Strip in any form and under any pretext, and rejected the presence of international forces there.

Informed sources indicated that Al-Sisi told Burns that Egypt does not see any solution to the current conflict other than a two-state solution, and the Palestinians obtaining their legitimate rights in their independent state on the borders of 4 June, 1967.

He reiterated his rejection of displacement and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause. Egypt, said Al-Sisi, told the CIA chief that his country will continue its efforts for a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid.

The US website Axios reported earlier last week that the director of the CIA would visit the Israeli occupation state and other countries in the region, including Egypt and Qatar, to discuss the war in Gaza.

Yesterday, the Israeli occupation government said that it is “too early” to discuss “scenarios” for the future of the Gaza Strip, which must be “demilitarised”. However, it indicated that it is “consulting with other countries” regarding this situation.

“It is still very premature to talk about the ‘day after’ Hamas scenarios,” said Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy. “I wish the ‘day after’ Hamas were next week, but this is probably going to take longer.”

