‘Crime against humanity’ Erdogan condemns war on Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that what has been going on in Gaza is considered a ‘disaster, catastrophe, a crime against humanity’. He commented on the ongoing war at a commemorative event for Türkiye’s founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Erdogan condemned the international community’s silence in his speech. He further condemned targeting of children, women and elderly and ensured Turkish people will always remain in support of Gaza.

WATCH: Doctor to Biden: can you hear the screams of innocent Palestinians?