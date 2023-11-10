Middle East Monitor
‘Crime against humanity’ Erdogan condemns war on Gaza

Earlier at the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Erdogan called for ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza, asking world leaders to join him in calling for ceasefire with pride.

November 10, 2023 at 4:53 pm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that what has been going on in Gaza is considered a ‘disaster, catastrophe, a crime against humanity’. He commented on the ongoing war at a commemorative event for Türkiye’s founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Erdogan condemned the international community’s silence in his speech. He further condemned targeting of children, women and elderly and ensured Turkish people will always remain in support of Gaza.

