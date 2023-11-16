Silence on Israel's Gaza attacks implies approval of lawlessness around world – Turkiye FM

The silence of the West on Israel’s Gaza attacks implies the approval of lawlessness around the world, Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Being silent on Israel’s lawlessness in Gaza is tantamount to giving the green light to other lawlessness around the world

Fidan said in a joint news conference with his Bosnian counterpart, Elmedin Konakovic, in the capital, Ankara.

The inhumane attacks in Gaza are continuing, which is indeed a “source of shame”, he said.

“In order to break down the Resistance, mosques, hospitals and schools are bombed, and we cannot keep our silence regarding those attacks,” Fidan added.

I am calling on Western countries not to be a partner in crime by keeping silent

The complete silence of Western countries, which have an influence on Israel, about the brutality in Gaza is alarming, he stressed.

The messages conveyed at the recent of the Islamic Cooperation Organisation and Arab League joint summit were extremely clear, said Fidan, adding that Israel’s attacks should cease and a two-state solution must be implemented as soon as possible.

“We will follow the decisions adopted at that summit and we are determined to work for a permanent peace in the region.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry is making maximum efforts to coordinate with relevant institutions and ensure humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, Fidan said.

A total of 27 Gazan patients, along with 12 of their relatives, have been brought to Ankara, according to Fidan.

“We have been working in order to construct a field hospital in Gaza,” he added.

For his part, Konakovic said of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: “Today, they are bombing hospitals, schools and they are killing civilians just for the sake of destroying Hamas. This is not acceptable.”

Bosnia-Herzegovina expect a two-state solution in the region, he stressed.

Since 7 October, at least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

