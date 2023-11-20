Hamas: Israeli attacks targeted 60 per cent of residential units in Gaza

The Hamas government’s media office in Gaza said on Sunday that Israel’s attacks on the enclave have targeted 60 per cent of its residential units since 7 October. A spokesman told journalists that 43,000 housing units have been completely destroyed in Israeli raids, while 225,000 have been partially destroyed.

Almost 100 government buildings have been destroyed, as have 262 schools. Eighty-three mosques are among the civilian infrastructure destroyed by Israel, with 166 damaged. Three churches have also been targeted.

The spokesman reported that more than 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 5,500 children and 3,500 women, with at least 30,000 others wounded, more than 75 per cent of whom are children and women.

With heavy lifting equipment unavailable, he added, more than 6,000 are believed to be buried under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombs, including over 4,000 women and children. A total of 221 healthcare workers have been killed, as have 22 civil defence workers and 60 journalists. The spokesman also pointed out that 25 hospitals and 52 health centres are out of service, while 55 ambulances have been targeted, with dozens more out of service due to the lack of fuel.

READ: Israeli army removes 500 patients from Al-Shifa Hospital