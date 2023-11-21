Video: Israeli children sing for ‘total annihilation of Gaza’

Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan has published a chilling video featuring Israeli children singing for the “annihilation” of Gaza, where Israel’s air and ground assault has killed more than 13,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and displaced 1.7 million others.

The Civil Front, an Israeli group, posted the “Friendship Song 2023” on social media on Sunday.

The song’s lyrics include explicit calls for “killing, destruction and spreading hatred” against Palestinians in Gaza, despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire and stopping the Israeli killing machine against the Gaza Strip.

“Autumn night falls over the beach of Gaza … Planes are bombing, destruction, destruction…Look the IDF [Israeli army] is crossing the line… To annihilate the swastika bearers,” the children sing.

“In another year there will be nothing there… And we will return safely to our homes… Within a year we will annihilate everyone… And then we will return to plough our fields.”

The children’s song reflects Israel’s extremist policies which are being systematically instilled in children against the Palestinians, causing international uproar that children could be being taught hate from such a tender age.

One Hebrew website noted that some expressed concern that it could support “Hamas’s propaganda,” while others were disgusted by the video’s violent messages and calls for genocide.

“It is not clear why the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation removed the video, but it is likely that someone was concerned that the video might make the channel complicit in genocide,” a user said.