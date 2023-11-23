Social media users call for more than just ceasefire in Gaza A young American has voiced a critique of the recent four-day ceasefire in Gaza, especially its timing over the US national holiday Thanksgiving. He argued that this temporary pause in hostilities is far from sufficient, pointing out that it is not 'noble' to merely take a brief break from violence. He emphasises that even a permanent ceasefire falls short of addressing the broader issues at stake. He says with over 15,000 civilians killed, widespread destruction of homes, and the loss of land and livelihoods for the Palestinian people, it cannot all be undone by simply halting conflict. He stresses that, while a ceasefire is an essential step, it should only be the starting point towards achieving real liberation.