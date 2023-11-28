Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Death toll in Gaza exceeds 15,000

November 28, 2023 at 2:19 pm

Death toll in Gaza exceeds 15,000 with women and children accounting for more than 10,000 [Elif Acar/Anadolu Agency]

MORE INFOGRAPHICS HERE

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending