Grand Imam of Al-Azhar calls for end to ‘ghastly criminal wars’ against Palestine Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of al-Azhar, issues a statement condemning ‘the horrific terrorist killing machine’ targeting Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Expressing sorrow for the oppressed people of occupied Palestine, he says should the Israeli war on Gaza continue, there will be no environment or climate left to preserve for future generations, in the near or distant future.