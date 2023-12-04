Hamas ‘not scared’ by Shin Bet assassination threats

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said yesterday that the Israeli threat to target its leaders for assassination within and beyond occupied Palestine reflects the difficulties the occupation state is facing. The director of the internal security agency Shin Bet made the threat to assassinate Hamas leaders in Palestine and abroad.

“The cabinet has set us a goal, in street talk, to eliminate Hamas,” said Ronen Bar. “This is our Munich. We will do this everywhere, in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar. It will take a few years, but we will be there to do it.”

Taher El-Nounou, media advisor to the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement Ismail Haniyeh, said that this threat reflects the political problems and difficulties in the field that the enemy state is experiencing due to the “steadfastness of our heroic people and their valiant resistance.”

He confirmed that these threats do not frighten any of the movement’s leaders. “Their blood and the blood of their families is entwined with the blood of our patient people. However, if carried out, such killings would be a violation of allied countries’ sovereignty.” Referring to the countries mentioned by Bar, he added, “Such threats are a direct threat to their security, which calls for pursuing the enemy and holding it accountable for its arrogance and overstepping the diplomatic mark.”

READ: Iran warns of ‘Israeli war expansion’ if war crimes against Palestinians continue