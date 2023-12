Sky News report showcases discrepancy in Israel’s claims of safe shelter area in south Gaza A Sky News report unveils a stark contrast to Israeli officials' claims of safety in the south of Gaza. Despite claims by the Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely that Al-Mawasi is a safe sheltered area set up in collaboration with international organisations, Stone's report reveals that the area is ‘a desolate wasteland’ with no aid, no agency tents, and no help.