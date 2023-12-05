IDF soldiers hit by serious outbreak of food poisoning 

An outbreak of gastrointestinal diseases and food poisoning has been reported among Israeli soldiers in the south of the occupation state, and particularly those deployed in the Gaza Strip, Yedioth Ahronoth has reported.

Since the beginning of the Israeli war against the Palestinians in Gaza, many restaurants, food chains and individuals have donated food to the Israeli army. However, according to doctors, poor storage, transportation and preparation have caused an increase in gastrointestinal diseases, severe diarrhoea and high temperatures among soldiers.

“Diarrhoea has spread among soldiers in the south [of Israel], across various areas of concentration, and then it spread among soldiers who went to combat in Gaza,” explained the Head of the Infectious Disease Unit at Assuta Ashdod University Hospital, Dr Tal Brosh. “We diagnosed infections with the Shigella bacteria which causes dysentery, a very dangerous disease that has spread among fighters in Gaza.”

Broch added that the outbreak of these diseases has consequences on the condition of soldiers and the conduct of combat operations. “If the infection spreads among 10 soldiers in an infantry company, and they develop a fever after their temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius, and they start having diarrhoea every 20 minutes, then they are no longer fit to fight and they expose themselves to the risk of death,” he pointed out.

