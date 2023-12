A Gazan child with head injuries from an Israeli air strike wishes for permanent ceasefire When asked about her wishes, a Gazan girl in hospital, who survived an air strike with injuries, says she wishes for a ceasefire ‘forever.’ Since 7 October, Israel has killed over 16,000 civilians, including over 6,600 children. Earlier in October, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said, ‘Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of children. It’s a living hell for everyone else.’