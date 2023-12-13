UN commissioner opens Global Refugee Forum with call for Gaza ‘humanitarian ceasefire’

The United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Wednesday opened the Global Refugee Forum with a call for an “immediate and sustained humanitarian ceasefire”.

“A major human catastrophe is unfolding in the Gaza Strip, and so far, the (UN) Security Council has failed to stop the violence,” Grandi asserted in Geneva, addressing the three-day forum.

Noting that the events happening since 7 October are “outside the mandate of UNHCR,” he added: “However, we foresee more civilian deaths and suffering, and also further displacement that threatens the region. I cannot open the global refugee forum without first echoing the call of the UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) for an immediate and sustained humanitarian ceasefire.”

The high commissioner also asked for the release of hostages and believes the resumption of a genuine dialogue would bring: “Real peace and security to the people of Israel and Palestine.”

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip by air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

At least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed and 50,100 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The official Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, as per official figures.

Gazans face severe shortages of food, water and other essential goods as only a trickle of aid has been allowed entry.

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. There were 153 votes in favour, ten against and 23 abstentions.