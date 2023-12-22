Reporters Without Borders files second complaint with ICC on Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza

Paris-based NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Friday that it has filed a second complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on seven Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza from October 22 to December 15, reports Anadolu Agency.

In response to the continuing tragedy in Gaza, the RSF filed its latest complaint … this one concerning “probable war crimes” by Israel forces, it said in a statement.

The “RSF has urged the ICC prosecutor (Karim Khan) to investigate all of the deaths of Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli military since 7 October, currently totaling 66,” it added.

Montaser Al-Sawaf, an Anadolu freelance cameraman who was killed in Israeli airstrikes on December 1, is among the journalists named in the complaint.

Other journalists are Asem Al-Barsh, an Al Najah radio journalist, Bilal Jadallah of Palestinian Press House, Rushdi Al Siraj, Hassouna Salim of Quds news agency, Sari Mansour, a photo-journalist for Quds news, and Samer Abu Daqqa, an Al Jazeera correspondent.

The “RSF has reasonable grounds to believe that the journalists named in this complaint were the victims of attacks amounting to war crimes,” it said.

The non-profit said the “journalists may have been deliberately targeted as journalists,” which is why it is describing these deaths as “intentional homicides of civilians.”

It’s first war crimes complaint since October 7 was filed with the ICC on October 31, and concerned the deaths of seven other journalists.

