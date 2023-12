Voicing Frustration: Examining the United Nations' role in ongoing crises around the world Dania Asadi, a Tiktok influencer, criticised the United Nations' role in the ongoing conflicts, emphasising the limitations imposed by veto powers. She condemned the cutting of food supplies to Syria and Yemen while supporting Gaza with what she describes as ‘toys that look like food.’ She continues to question the reality of the role played by the UN amidst global challenges.