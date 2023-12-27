Israeli Foreign Minister warns Hezbollah to ‘adhere’ to UN resolution or face consequences Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen addresses Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, warning him if he doesn’t ‘adhere’ to the UN Security Council’s resolution 1701, which calls for the full cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel is willing to consider ‘every conceivable option’ to ‘safeguard our residents and facilitate the return of those living near the northern border settlements’.