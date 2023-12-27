Middle East Monitor
Israeli Foreign Minister warns Hezbollah to ‘adhere’ to UN resolution or face consequences

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen addresses Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, warning him if he doesn’t ‘adhere’ to the UN Security Council’s resolution 1701, which calls for the full cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel is willing to consider ‘every conceivable option’ to ‘safeguard our residents and facilitate the return of those living near the northern border settlements’.

December 27, 2023 at 7:17 pm

