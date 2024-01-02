Hamas open to ‘national unity government’ for Gaza, West Bank: Haniyeh

Hamas Political Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, said Tuesday that his group is open to the formation of a national unity government to run the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

We are open to all national components to rebuild our national reference under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organisation democratically, in addition to agreeing to a national government for the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

he said in a recorded speech.

“Gaza will not see chaos or political vacuum until an agreement is reached on forming a national unity government to manage both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank,” he stressed.

The Gaza Strip and West Bank have been politically divided since 2007 since Hamas seized control of the enclave following clashes with forces of the Palestinian Authority.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes the return of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip following the current Israeli war on the enclave.

Haniyeh said his group presented its response to Egypt and Qatar regarding proposals for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Our view is based on a comprehensive cessation of the aggression against our people, providing relief to them and responding to their just rights

he added.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

At least 22,185 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,035 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

READ: Gaza death toll passes 22,000 with no let-up in fighting between Hamas and Israel troops