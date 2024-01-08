US sent Iran message offering major settlement to end regional tension, Tehran envoy says

The Iranian Ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, said that the US sent a message to Tehran through a Gulf delegation to solve the problem in the region and not just for a partial settlement of the conflict.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Ahed news website, Hossein Akbari confirmed that the acts of terrorism in the form of the two bombings that targeted those commemorating the assassination of the late General Qassem Soleimani in the city of Kermanshah in Iran is a reaction resulting from Israel’s weakness.

Akbari pointed out that “the Zionist entity has reached a stage in which it can do nothing but kill women and children, destroy homes over the heads of their residents, carry out terrorist bombings, and assassinate resistance figures,” adding, “they kill and bomb on the one hand, and on the other, they send delegations to Iran and the resistance in Lebanon, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, and Yemen. The Americans also fear the idea that expanding this war could lead to this entity being erased from existence.”

“America and the Zionist entity fear the Iranian response because they know that what they have done is evidence of weakness, and they realise that every terrorist act they have planned and carried out so far will be followed by a strong and decisive response from Iran,” he continued.

The Iranian ambassador revealed that Washington had sent delegations to Iran in order not to expand the scope of the conflict, noting: “Ten days ago, we received a message from one of the Gulf countries that sent its delegation to Iran carrying a message from the Americans in order to solve the problem in the entire region and not just to partially settle the conflict.”

Though he did not provide details of the message, he said: “Muslims and all the free people of the world are seeking to liberate Jerusalem, especially since the axis of resistance today is stronger than at any time in the past, and the role of the Zionist entity is weaker than at any time in the past.”