Al Jazeera's Wael Al-Dahdouh arrives in Qatar for medical care

Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh has arrived in Qatar for medical treatment after being injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza. He travelled via Egypt, where authorities facilitated his transit. This journey highlights the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, which also claimed the lives of Al-Dahdouh's family. His commitment to journalism amidst personal tragedy earned him the Press Freedom Award for 2024 from the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate.

January 17, 2024 at 12:42 pm

