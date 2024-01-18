Israel must let displaced Palestinians in Gaza return to their homes, says Jordan FM 

Israel should allow displaced Palestinians in Gaza to return to their homes, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said today. According to Reuters, Safadi made his comment during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Amman.

“With regard to the current priorities,” added Safadi, “they are clear: ending the aggression in Gaza; letting in sufficient permanent humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip, south and north; stopping the destruction; and working immediately for the return of displaced Palestinians to their areas and homes.”

The Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza since October — described by many as a genocide — has displaced most of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people. More than 24,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, say local health officials.

Armed groups have since launched attacks in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen in solidarity with the Palestinians.

