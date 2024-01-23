Saudi Arabia renews call for halting Israel onslaught on Gaza

Saudi Arabia renewed its call on Tuesday to halt Israel’s deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 25,500 people, Anadolu Agency reports.

A Cabinet statement reiterated “the Kingdom’s rejection of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the necessity of an immediate ceasefire,” the state-run news agency, SPA, reported.

It also called for the need “to allow the entry of humanitarian aid, prevent forced displacement of Palestinians and create conditions for the return of stability and establishing lasting and sustainable peace.”

Israel has mounted a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

At least 25,490 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 63,354 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

