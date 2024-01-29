US, Egypt, Israel, Qatar met to discuss Gaza ceasefire 

Talks took place in Paris yesterday between the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, and senior officials from Egypt, Qatar and Israel to discuss a ceasefire agreement in the war on Gaza, AFP reported

The four countries were also set to hold talks with French authorities, according to the same sources, to progress towards an agreement that includes a ceasefire and the release of prisoners of war held by Hamas.

On Friday, a security source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that US President Joe Biden would send the CIA director to Paris to hold talks “in the coming days” with his Israeli and Egyptian counterparts and the Qatari prime minister.

Biden discussed with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the recent events in Israel and Gaza, including efforts to release the hostages, according to a White House announcement on Friday.

