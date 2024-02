Ex-UN official: Never before have we seen 'such an intensity of devastation' Richard A. Falk, American professor of international law and former United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories Occupied, speaks at the Emergency Conference of Global Intellectuals of Conscience to Stop Genocide in Gaza in London, UK on 28 January. Falk said if you adjust the figures for demography, this would be 'the equivalent of five to six million people killed in the United States, or double that number if the whole of the European Union was included.'