84% of Gaza's health facilities impacted by Israeli attacks: UN agency

Israeli attacks have affected 84 per cent of health facilities in the besieged Gaza Strip, the UNRWA reported yesterday.

”Due to continued bombardment and access restrictions, only four out of 22 UNRWA health facilities are still operational,” the UN agency added in a statement on X.

Only 4 out of 22 @UNRWA health facilities are still operational in📍#Gaza due to continued bombardment & access restrictions. A staggering 84% of health facilities have been affected by attacks. Despite this, our dedicated team continue to provide healthcare however possible. https://t.co/PNaAPZpXrB — UNRWA Partners (@UNRWAPartners) February 7, 2024

The refugee agency attached images showing the damage to the Sheikh Radwan Health Centre following Israeli attacks in northern Gaza.

Shocking before & after images show level of destruction to our health centre in north📍#Gaza 84% of health facilities in #Gaza have been affected by attacks. Due to continued bombardment & access restrictions, only 4 out of 22 @UNRWA health facilities are still operational. pic.twitter.com/YMu74B0F87 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) February 6, 2024

Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza on 7 October, killing at least 27,700 Palestinians and injuring 66,978 others.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

READ: Israel: We told families of 31 detainees that they died in Gaza