Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

84% of Gaza's health facilities impacted by Israeli attacks: UN agency

February 7, 2024 at 3:32 pm

A view of the damaged UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) headquarters building after Israeli tanks fire in Khan Yunis, Gaza on January 26, 2024. [Jehad Alshrafi - Anadolu Agency]

A view of the damaged UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) headquarters building after Israeli tanks fire in Khan Yunis, Gaza on January 26, 2024. [Jehad Alshrafi – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli attacks have affected 84 per cent of health facilities in the besieged Gaza Strip, the UNRWA reported yesterday.

”Due to continued bombardment and access restrictions, only four out of 22 UNRWA health facilities are still operational,” the UN agency added in a statement on X.

The refugee agency attached images showing the damage to the Sheikh Radwan Health Centre following Israeli attacks in northern Gaza.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza on 7 October, killing at least 27,700 Palestinians and injuring 66,978 others.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

READ: Israel: We told families of 31 detainees that they died in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending