Ben-Gvir calls on Israel army to shoot Gaza’s children, women

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly demanded that the army shoot Palestinian women and children in the Gaza Strip to protect the Israeli forces.

According to Israeli media reports this came in response to Israeli army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Halevi Halevi saying: “Firing orders in the border area are modified according to the instructions of officers in the field on a daily basis.”

Ben-Gvir responded: “You know how our enemies work. They will test us, they will send women and children, and in the end they will prove to be saboteurs. If we continue like this, we will reach October 7 again.”

“The soldiers know the complexities, and if we do not coordinate orders, we will witness harsh events with soldiers shooting at other soldiers,” Halevi replied.

However, Ben Gvir insisted: “There cannot be a situation in which children and women approach us from the wall. Anyone who approaches in order to harm security must receive a bullet, otherwise we will see October 7 again.”

