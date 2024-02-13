Palestine This Week: ‘US support for Israel is the greatest threat to Middle East stability’

In this week’s review we discuss the controversial new bill in Congress calling for a “full review” in US-South Africa relations after Pretoria took Israel to the International Court of Justice over its alleged breaches of the Genocide Convention. We’ll also provide the latest updates on the suspension of funding to UNRWA and dig into Israel’s dodgy dossier. Looking wider, we’ll discuss the eye-opening poll which has found that 94 per cent of people in the Middle East see the US as the biggest threat to stability due to its support for Israel.

