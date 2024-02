Israeli teen Sofia Orr faces threats after refusing military service Israeli citizen Sofia Orr, 18, has publicly refused to comply with Israel's mandatory military service requirement as a form of protest against the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza. Orr, who is facing jail, is likely to become the first woman in Israel to be jailed for refusing military service. Following her public statement about her intentions, Orr has been subjected to death and rape threats. On social media, she has been labelled a 'self-hating Jew,' naive, and a traitor.