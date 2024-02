Car damaged in rocket strike in Ashkelon A video depicts a car in Ashkelon damaged by rocket debris after two rockets struck the city for the first time in 10 days, as reported by Israeli media. It was also stated that a person in Ashkelon was injured. Concurrently, several rockets were fired towards settlements in the Gaza envelope, as reported by Israel's Channel 12. The Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad Movement, declared that they had targeted Ashkelon and the Gaza envelope with rocket barrages 'in response to the Zionist enemy's crimes against our people.' This comes amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, during which over 29,000 people have been killed.