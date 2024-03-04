Israel kills twin babies in Gaza after mother tries to conceive for 10 years

Two Palestinian babies were covered in a shroud and carried by their crying mother after they were martyred in an Israeli occupation raid on Sunday on the Al-Salam neighbourhood in the Rafah refugee camp, south of the Gaza Strip.

The raid claimed the lives of two infants, Wissam and Naeem Abu Anza, who were six months old, among 14 other martyrs. While Rania Abu Anza carried her two children, one of whom was covered in his own blood, she asked, “Who will call me mama?” repeating the question in shock at the loss of her two children.

The bereaved mother explains that she gave birth to the two infants after trying to conceive for ten years, undergoing several attempts of intrauterine insemination and in vitro fertilisation to achieve her dream of becoming a mother: “They implanted three embryos, two of them remained, and now they are gone.”

The mother expressed: “They would have been six months old in ten days. They bombed the house. My husband was martyred, my children were martyred and the family was martyred. A massacre,” noting that several of her family members are still under the rubble.

While Rania was bidding farewell to her two children, rescue efforts continued at the family home, the four floors of which had turned into rubble.

Shehda Abu Anza, the nephew of the homeowner, explained: “At 11:30, a missile suddenly blew up the entire house. All of them were children and infants.”

Since the beginning of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on 7 October, about 1.5 million Palestinians have been displaced to Rafah, which raises fears of large numbers of martyrs falling if the Israeli occupation proceeds with its plan to carry out a ground attack on Rafah.

At least 30,410 people have been killed and 71,700 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

