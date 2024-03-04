Israel says UN trying to keep quiet on report about Hamas sexual attacks

Israel’s Foreign Minister said on Monday he has recalled the country’s UN ambassador for consultation over alleged UN attempts to keep quiet a report on sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas, Reuters reports.

“I ordered our ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, to return to Israel for immediate consultations regarding the attempt to keep quiet the serious UN report on the mass rapes committed by Hamas and its helpers on October 7,” Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, said in a statement.

Katz criticised UN Secretary—General, Antonio Guterres, for not convening the Security Council to discuss the findings and in order to declare Hamas a terrorist organisation.

The United Nations declined to comment. The UN Special Envoy on sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, is due to present the report publicly later on Monday.

In a separate statement, ambassador Erdan said: “It took the UN five months to finally recognise the shocking sexual crimes committed during the Hamas attack on October 7.”

“Now that the report on the sexual atrocities and sexual abuse that our hostages in Gaza are going through, the shameful silence by the UN that is not holding even one discussion on the issue screams to the heavens,” he said.

