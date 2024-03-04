Palestine protest inside Israeli Consulate in Chicago

A group of Palestine supporters in the US city of Chicago have entered the Israeli Consulate and held a protest inside, according to a group known as “Kuffiya” on X. The group said that the protest took place in protest against the killing of over 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza by the occupation state.

In a video posted on the group’s X account, demonstrators chant “Free Palestine” in the building lobby and hold a large banner saying, “Stop US-funded Israeli genocide now”. On Saturday, protesters gathered in downtown Chicago carrying Palestinian flags and demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israeli occupation forces have been waging a devastating genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October that has left tens of thousands of civilians dead and wounded, most of them children and women. The widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure has led to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. Israel has, as a result, appeared at the International Court of Justice on genocide charges.

