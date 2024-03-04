South Africa says West cannot speak about human rights

The communications advisor and former media director of the South African government has condemned the West’s stance on Israel’s war against the Palestinians in Gaza, stating that Western countries have “become complicit” in the genocide of the people of occupied Palestine.

“We certainly believe that Western countries now cannot talk to us and preach to us about human rights, and oppression and freedom, because they have forfeited the right to do that, because they’ve supported and they are complicit in the genocide of Palestinians,” Mohamed Faizal Dawjee told Anadolu at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Regarding his country’s application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning Israel’s genocide, Dawjee emphasised the importance of understanding that South Africa’s foreign policy is based on human rights, justice and freedom.

“We see the same kind of oppression, injustice and apartheid [in occupied Palestine] that we experienced in our country, in South Africa. In fact, many of our South African leaders who visited occupied Palestine said what they’ve seen in Gaza is 10 times worse than what happened in South Africa,” explained Dawjee. “So the application to the International Court of Justice is based on that. We want justice, we want freedom, we want the oppression to end in Gaza and Palestine.”

Dawjee noted that South Africa followed up the application to call on the court to rule against Israel, “Because we believe that Israel is practicing apartheid, and is committing genocide against the Palestinians. And this cannot be tolerated. And driven by this sense of injustice, we, the South African government, launched the application to end this genocide.”

The South African government, he pointed out, has faced a lot of pressure to withdraw from the ICJ case. “In fact, many countries believe that South Africa didn’t have a case at the ICJ. But when the ICJ ruled in favour of South Africa, then everyone began to realise that this is a very serious case.”

South Africa filed a lawsuit with the ICJ on 29 December, presenting evidence that Israel, the occupying power, violated its obligations under the UN Charter, and its involvement in “committing acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

