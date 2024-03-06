Houthis ‘targeted two US destroyers’ in Red Sea

The Houthis in Yemen claimed yesterday to have targeted two US Navy destroyers in the Red Sea. The operation was carried out using a number of naval missiles and drones, said the group.

“The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to expand their operations against all hostile targets, in response to the calls of the free people of our great nation and the Muslim nation to provide support and assistance to the Palestinian people, who are still being exposed to aggression and siege,” said the Houthis. “The operations will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

In solidarity with the Gaza Strip, the Houthis are targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies, or otherwise linked to the occupation state, engaged in transportation of goods to and from Israel. In response, the US and its allies formed a naval task force to confront the Houthis. The US and UK have launched a number of air strikes against targets in Yemen.

