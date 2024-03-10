Missiles fired from Lebanon targeted Meron Air Base in northern Israel: Report

Several missiles were fired from southern Lebanon toward border areas in northern Israel, Israeli media reported on Sunday, Anadolu news agency reported.

Israeli Army Radio reported that “about 35 missiles were fired from Lebanon at Meron Air Base.” Some of the missiles were intercepted, while the rest landed in open areas, it added.

Meanwhile, Lebanon-based Hezbollah group announced that it targeted the “Israeli settlement of Meron with dozens of Katyusha rockets,” as part of its “support for the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah said in a statement that the attack was also “in response to the enemy’s (Israel) attacks on southern villages and civilian homes,” including the most recent Israeli “attack on the town of Khirbet Selm.”

Earlier the Lebanese National News Agency reported that at least five Lebanese were killed and nine others injured on Saturday in an Israeli bombing targeting a house in the town of Khirbet Selm.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

