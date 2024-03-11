Middle East Monitor
Holland’s far-right Wilders meets Israeli president and pledges support

March 11, 2024 at 10:06 am

Leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV) Geert Wilders speaks to press in The Hague, Netherlands on November 29, 2023 [Farouk Batiche/Anadolu Agency]

Holland’s far-right leader Geert Wilders said on Monday that he had met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and pledged his full support to Israel in fighting terrorism, Reuters has reported.

Wilders, who is aiming to lead a new government after his nationalist PVV party won elections in November, has long been a staunch supporter of Israel. He has been unsuccessful in forming a government. The main parties trying to form a coalition will meet again today in an effort to agree on what form possible cooperation could have.

The Israeli president was in the Netherlands to attend the opening of a Holocaust museum in Amsterdam on Sunday. At the opening ceremony, Herzog called for prayers for peace and the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas during its 7 October attack on Israel.

Wilders posted a picture on X of his meeting with Herzog and wrote: “I told him I am proud that he visits the Netherlands and that Israel has, and always will have, my full support in its fight against terror.”

