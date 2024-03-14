Hamas praises the ‘responsible’ national stance of Gazan tribes

Hamas yesterday praised the “responsible national position of the families and tribes of Gaza, which refused to comply with the occupation’s plans.”

The movement said in a statement received by Quds Press that it praises the responsible national position of the families and tribes of Gaza that resolutely refused to respond to the malicious plans of the Zionist occupation, which aim to create coordination bodies separate from the Palestinian national ranks. They also stressed that “the families and clans support the resistance, the government and its police and security services, and reject the occupation’s attempts to tamper with the Palestinian national ranks.”

“This faithful position of the families and clans of Gaza proves the unity and cohesion of our Palestinian society who rally behind the choice of resistance and national unity. It also proves the critical national role that families and clans play, as a safety valve for the home front, and protecting their brave sons in the resistance, who are valiantly confronting the brutal Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip.”

Earlier yesterday, elders of families in the Gaza Strip informed UN officials of their refusal to cooperate with the occupation except through the security services in the Strip.

The families’ elders expressed their willingness to cooperate in bringing in and distributing aid, only if they coordinate with the security services in Gaza.

The coordinator of the occupation government’s activities in the Gaza Strip personally contacted family elders in Gaza, but his offer for cooperation was rejected.

