Ben-Gvir calls for Jews to storm Al-Aqsa in the last 10 days of Ramadan

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded that Jews storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in the last ten days of Ramadan, according to Israeli media reports.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that “Ben-Gvir demanded abolishing the well-known policy in Israel and allowing Jews to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during the last ten days of Ramadan.”

It revealed that security officials were informed of Ben-Gvir’s request before the Council of Ministers discuss this matter over the next two weeks.

In light of the increased warnings of attacks on Muslims during the holy month, senior government officials expressed their concern by saying: “It is clear that Ben-Gvir’s position will not ultimately be accepted by the Prime Minister, but his very demand to deviate from the status quo that has been the norm in recent years will lead to ‘additional and unnecessary disruptions’.”

The Palestinian News Agency Wafa said in a report published last Monday that on the first day of Ramadan, Israeli forces placed barbed wire on the wall around the Lions’ Gate area adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

Before that, occupation forces imposed restrictions and limitations on the entry of Palestinian worshippers to the Muslim Holy site for the first Taraweeh prayer of Ramadan.

Read: Israel erects barbed wire around Lions’ Gate near Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque