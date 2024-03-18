Majority in gov’t oppose allowing Fatah to govern Gaza, Israel media says

Most ministers in the Israeli government oppose Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s proposal to hand over the civil administration of the Gaza Strip to local Fatah forces, local media reported yesterday.

According to Israel Hayom newspaper, among those who reject such an outcome are “Prime Minister Netanyahu, and most of the Likud ministers in the government share his position, including his partner Ron Dermer, as well as Yariv Levin, Miri Regev, Eli Cohen, Yisrael Katz and Avi Dichter.”

It pointed out that “the two ministers from the State Camp alliance in the government, Gideon Sa’ar and Yifat Shasha-Biton, oppose Gallant’s plan.”

In addition, Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir spoke publicly against handing over the Gaza Strip to PLO officials.

While Blue and White ministers, Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, have not taken a clear position on the matter.

The newspaper explained, “Even if they support Gallant’s position, they are still a minority.”

It noted that “during the government’s political session on Friday, a dispute broke out between Gallant and a number of Likud ministers.”

The defence minister’s plan would see Israel bearing security responsibility in the Gaza Strip, while Fatah members assume responsibility for civil administration and “assist in the military conflict against Hamas.”

